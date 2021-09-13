Boris Johnson is right to raise NHS and social care taxes – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson's social care reforms continue to prompt much debate and discussion.

MOST people with even a modicum of common sense will know that tax rises are needed to assist the NHS and tackle the social care crisis post-Covid.

When the election pledge was made, no-one in the world could have envisaged the coming of Covid-19 and the devastation it would cause. To then make a big thing about broken promises really was an uncalled-for dig when, let’s face it, there was no other acceptable alternative. There is no magic money tree despite requests for even more funds from varied organisations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From: Barry Foster, Whitby.

Boris Johnson's social care reforms continue to prompt much debate and discussion.

ANOTHER excellent article by Bernard Ingham (The Yorkshire Post, September 8). Yes, we should all stop moaning and get on with life. It will change for the better if we all pull together.

As a senior citizen, I have no objection to paying some more taxation to go towards social care and the NHS, so please let us get on with it. Also we are a country that appears to welcome everyone, even though they do not want to adopt our ways of living. We used to be a Christian country, where have all these values gone to?

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

THOUGH an unlikely candidate, Boris Johnson has bitten the ‘care’ bullet. To fund this and restore the health of the country’s finances, could I suggest that he also bites a far less controversial one? Britain has a motley collection of offshore tax-dogers’ dens. Get a grip on them and test their loyalty to Queen and country by requiring them to pay the same tax as the rest of us.

Boris Johnson's social care reforms continue to prompt much debate and discussion.

From: Terry Palmer, Barnsley.

I CAN’T get my breath! Apparently remoaner James Bovington (The Yorkshire Post, September 8) tells us that the England racists are all Brexiteers. Sir, if you really think that then you are a bigger fool than Belgium’s Guy Verhofstadt.

From: Mr P. L. Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

IF we are to be a successful nation in a highly competitive world, the best brains must be rewarded accordingly in order to encourage them to remain in the UK, and not venture abroad for better and more appropriate rewards.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

IF the Government is to give more money to the NHS, it must be it must be set in stone that it is to be used for patient care and not for administrative purposes.

A lot of money could be saved if a reassessment of administrative needs in the NHS was undertaken.