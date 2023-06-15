All Sections
Boris Johnson wasn’t forced out of Parliament, he chose to resign - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Wilson, Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

Contrary to what Dick Lindley says, Boris Johnson wasn’t “forced” or “kicked out” of Parliament (The Yorkshire Post, June 13). It was his decision alone.

At the time of writing, the privileges committee hasn’t reported. But it is widely expected to conclude that Mr Johnson lied to MPs while Prime Minister and, consequently, to recommend his suspension.

That recommendation would have led to a vote in the House of Commons, which might have led to a by-election…which Mr Johnson would still have been free to fight. Only then could anyone (i.e. Mr Johnson’s constituents) “force” him out - democratically.

'Boris Johnson wasn’t “forced” or “kicked out” of Parliament. It was his decision alone.' PIC: PA'Boris Johnson wasn’t “forced” or “kicked out” of Parliament. It was his decision alone.' PIC: PA
It is Mr Johnson who has denied voters that democratic ‘back me or sack me’ opportunity.

Presumably, he has concluded that those who know him best have lost faith in him.

Seven years ago, we were in the final stages of the Brexit referendum campaign. Vote Leave was promising all kinds of things which subsequent events have proven its chief cheerleader had no idea how to go about delivering; Mr Johnson was telling a lot of lies then and has continued doing so ever since.

So, let’s not get carried away with the idea that he’s an innocent victim. No sympathy, please. We’ll be dealing with the consequences of the Brexit catastrophe he engineered for many years to come.

But we don’t have to be passive victims, or buy into delusions still being spread to justify Brexit. We just need to recognise that Boris Johnson’s Brexit has failed and must be reversed as soon as possible. And we must make it clear to those politicians who haven’t been so quick to quit that that is what they must be ready to deliver if they want our votes.

