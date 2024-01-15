Boxing can provide a positive way of life for young people in the region - Yorkshire Post Letters

Boxing clubs throughout Yorkshire are more than ready to help meet the recommendation in a recent report by think tank the Centre for Social Justice that all secondary schools provide a ‘right to sport’ of up to five hours a week of extracurricular physical activity to assist in improving pupil attendance, involvement and commitment.

The Ministry of Boxing in Armley, Leeds has developed a programme with professional boxer Joshua Wisher leading boxing training classes at local secondaries. Josh also runs classes at Armley Leisure Centre and is looking to work with extra schools. Those keen and with potential are then invited to attend sessions at the gym with a view to eventually competing if that is what a student wants.

Other Leeds clubs such as Richard Smith’s Bad Company gym and the Hunslet Club for Boys and Girls run similar schemes all aimed equally at boys and girls.

The physical and social benefits of boxing training are well known and generally agreed in that the sport builds confidence and resilience as it requires commitment and discipline.

Boxing forges firm friendships in the gym and can help some young people resist getting involved in misbehaviour or even criminal wrongdoing while for others boxing helps foster a more mature attitude to other school studies. Those attending the classes with Josh Wisher are certainly enthusiastic and enjoy learning from an elite athlete who is a positive role model and excellent ambassador for the sport.