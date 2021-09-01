Bradford a pioneer of natural play parks for the future - Yorkshire Post Letters

It is good to see that Bradford City Council has constructed a new ‘living’ play park for young children (The Yorkshire Post, August 30).
Bradford’s Landscape Design and Conservation teams have listened to what the local community wants and designed a “fantastic” natural play park which will grow more each year as trees are planted by the local community, and it is their own community contribution to combat climate change in this densely populated area.
Children, and some adults, will learn the benefits of sowing wild flowers to attract beneficial insects like bees and hover flies. Planting Willow tree arches from hardwood cuttings during the winter will enlighten visitors to the park when in the spring they see it grow and intertwine into a living natural archway providing dapple shade from the sun, and shelter from the rain as it establishes.
Bradford is the pioneer for natural play parks for the future, developed under the guidance of the landscape and conservation teams and maintained by the community with positive results of less vandalism and anti-social behaviour in these open spaces.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.