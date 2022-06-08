Bradford Council leaders should resign not bask in City of Culture glory - Yorkshire Post Letters

It has been rather sickening to read of the glee expressed by Bradford Council’s Labour leader Susan Hinchcliffe and Chief Executive Kersten England following the announcement that Bradford has been awarded the City of Culture title.
These two council leaders have presided over the shambles over the council’s inadequate Children’s Services Department that consequently has had to be handed over to a new Trust, and the unacceptable failings in connection with the distressing case of poor little Star Hobson, to name some issues.
If these two leaders had any decency at all then they would both have resigned their posts.
That neither has done so, and they now seemingly hiding behind the glory of the successful culture bid, tells us all we need to know about the quality of those leading our once great city.
Accountability never seems to stop at their doors.
They shame us all and should both now go.