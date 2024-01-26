Bradford Council must look at its expenditure before blaming central government - Yorkshire Post Letters

I write regarding Doug Clark's letter of 18/01/2023. The government is to blame for Bradford Council's financial plight. Whereas I say, councils must take responsibility for their failures.

Like a properly run business, the council should cut its cloth while maintaining its essential services until its finances are in order.

It's too easy to blame the government and Mr Clark offers three inappropriate examples while attempting to make his point.

Bradford City Hall is the home of Bradford Council. PIC: Tony Johnson.

1) Blaming the Truss government in power for 49 days is ludicrous. Her mini-budget created a reactionary response from the Bank of England and the financial markets, but the £30 billion hole in the economy is based on a false premise. 2) Covid restrictions, voted for by the opposition parties, would have been harder, longer and even more expensive under his preferred choice at the next election. 3) And while Rwanda may only be part of the answer, he must realise we need deterrents to tackle our immigration crisis.

Bradford Council must look at its expenditure before blaming the central government. Its £68m deficit is partly due to spending money it doesn't have. For example, the £43.5m City Centre showcase development for walking and wheeling to new green spaces and the experiential retail offer. The wetland habitat scheme. The purchase of the Kirkgate area for demolition for housing for £15.5m before a brick is laid. It's fantastic if you've got the money, crazy if you haven't.

Then there are the eye-watering salaries of the top brass…£200,000 and benefits for the new CEO, considerably more than the PM, the Chancellor of his preferred choice at the next election