Bradford rail promises are rightly viewed with cynicism - Yorkshire Post Letters

You are right to be cynical as to the motivation behind the promised new £24m platform for Bradford’s Forster Square station just as we Bradfordians are equally dubious re the promises of a new £2bn out of town railway station based at a location the Victorians deemed unfit for purpose many moons ago.

I suspect the money being showered on our hapless council at the moment is going to prove a millstone around a certain Mr Starmer’s neck should he have the keys to No 10 in a few months; will he follow through with these ‘promises’?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, pity us you may well do, but the buck for our current woes stops firmly at the door of our inept council; only they made such a hash of children’s services that it had to be removed from their control; only they burnt through over £250m of reserves in three years; only they are untouchable and unaccountable as the city lurches towards bankruptcy.