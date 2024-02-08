All Sections
Bradford rail promises are rightly viewed with cynicism - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Steve Wilson, Coppice View, Idle, Bradford.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT

You are right to be cynical as to the motivation behind the promised new £24m platform for Bradford’s Forster Square station just as we Bradfordians are equally dubious re the promises of a new £2bn out of town railway station based at a location the Victorians deemed unfit for purpose many moons ago.

I suspect the money being showered on our hapless council at the moment is going to prove a millstone around a certain Mr Starmer’s neck should he have the keys to No 10 in a few months; will he follow through with these ‘promises’?

However, pity us you may well do, but the buck for our current woes stops firmly at the door of our inept council; only they made such a hash of children’s services that it had to be removed from their control; only they burnt through over £250m of reserves in three years; only they are untouchable and unaccountable as the city lurches towards bankruptcy.

There are still many fine things to admire about Bradford but not our political leadership who would do well to run a tombola stall.

