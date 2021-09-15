Brexit to blame for food shortages and supermarket empty shelves – Yorkshire Post Letters

Is Brexit to blame for reported food shortages in some supermarkets?

FOR over 40 years the UK travelled moderately comfortably along a broad highway – the European Union.

In 2016 this country chose to turn off this main road to follow the way to Brexit.

As we have travelled this side road, it has become less and less inviting – a pot-holed surface and the way narrowing as vegetation increasingly encroached.

Shortly after leaving the main highway, we had an opportunity to effect a U turn, but were too arrogant in the certainty of our 2016 decision and so failed to have a rethink

Now, as gaps appear 0n our supermarket shelves, Ian Wright, of the Food and Drink Federation, has warned: “Britain is now in for permanent shortages.”

This cannot be dismissed as “Project Fear” – it is our lived reality.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

SURELY it can’t only be me who is amazed at the gall of Tony Blair (The Yorkshire Post, September 10)?

He still refuses to take any responsibility for sending our troops into Afghanistan and is now insisting that the Taliban must be dealt with if they return to their old ways.

Does he want more people to lose their lives or become seriously injured fighting age- old customary cultural ways of living?

Why can’t he just retire and cease from proposing solutions to all our adversities, including education, foreign policies and the Covid pandemic?

From: Rev Dr John Cameron, Howard Place, St Andrews.

IT’S beyond parody that the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was marked by a Taliban victory over America (The Yorkshire Post, September 11).

The way in which the West managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of such a victory should be a compulsory course in every institution training military officers and a diplomatic corps.

A coalition of 40 nations remaining there to set up democracy, a free press and educate women was a very “woke” idea but why would illiterate tribalists want such a thing? Better to have said: “Bye for now – but you allow another terrorist base to set up and we’ll be back.”

From: David Owen, Eldwick.

IT is time to tell Boris Johnson that he can be a financially prudent Conservative Prime Minister or he can be Father Christmas, but he cannot be both.