Bring back lined pint glasses to stop pub goers being short changed - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

Those who like an alcoholic drink are encouraged to use their local pub and socialise with friends.

But real ale drinkers are being short measured as the froth is part of the pint, and we are told that this froth seals in the flavours of the craft beer.

Why don't the publicans bring back the lined pint glass?

Empty pint glasses outside a bar. PIC: Brian Lawless/PA WireEmpty pint glasses outside a bar. PIC: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The reason is pure greed, as the 12-15 per cent shortfall adds up to a couple of extra pints in a keg of craft beer.

If you buy a packet of Walkers crisp in the pub, then you will notice that the weight has gone from 25 grams a packet, to 22 grams a packet.

So if local pub landlords and pub companies want to retain valued customers, who drink two or three nights a week, then please don't rip us off with short measured pints of bitter.

Pub management should reintroduce 'lined' glasses to allow for the top layer of froth.

