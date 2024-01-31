Britain is going backwards when it comes to dental care - Yorkshire Post Letters

Have you ever noticed in black and white documentary films from both world wars, how young soldiers nearly all had terrible teeth? Indeed due to a combination of diet, lack of dental hygiene and dental care, anyone over 30 with their own teeth was a rarity.

In 1948, when the Labour government created the NHS, dental treatment was included.

Over the next decades under the NHS, dental health dramatically improved. In 1948, the proportion of twelve-year olds with no significant dental decay was 19 per cent, but by 2003 had risen to 62 per cent.

A patients being checked over by a dentist. PIC: John Giles/PA Wire

This remarkable improvement has gone into reverse, not least due to a catastrophic decline in the availability of NHS dentistry. This results firstly from funding cuts, for example in real terms funding for NHS dentistry was £500m lower in 2021 than 2014 and secondly from government failure to agree a contract with dentists that makes it worth them taking on NHS patients.

In principle, dentistry is still free for under-18s. However, BBC research in 2022 showed, even for children, only one in five NHS practices were accepting new patients. This is having a shocking impact on our children’s teeth.

Research by the Nuffield Trust has shown that tooth decay is now the commonest reason for a hospital admission for children aged 6-10 years.

