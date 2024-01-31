All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Britain is going backwards when it comes to dental care - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Terry Riordan, Ottery St Mary.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 31st Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT

Have you ever noticed in black and white documentary films from both world wars, how young soldiers nearly all had terrible teeth? Indeed due to a combination of diet, lack of dental hygiene and dental care, anyone over 30 with their own teeth was a rarity.

In 1948, when the Labour government created the NHS, dental treatment was included.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the next decades under the NHS, dental health dramatically improved. In 1948, the proportion of twelve-year olds with no significant dental decay was 19 per cent, but by 2003 had risen to 62 per cent.

A patients being checked over by a dentist. PIC: John Giles/PA WireA patients being checked over by a dentist. PIC: John Giles/PA Wire
A patients being checked over by a dentist. PIC: John Giles/PA Wire

This remarkable improvement has gone into reverse, not least due to a catastrophic decline in the availability of NHS dentistry. This results firstly from funding cuts, for example in real terms funding for NHS dentistry was £500m lower in 2021 than 2014 and secondly from government failure to agree a contract with dentists that makes it worth them taking on NHS patients.

In principle, dentistry is still free for under-18s. However, BBC research in 2022 showed, even for children, only one in five NHS practices were accepting new patients. This is having a shocking impact on our children’s teeth.

Research by the Nuffield Trust has shown that tooth decay is now the commonest reason for a hospital admission for children aged 6-10 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dental decay has long term health implications beyond the mouth, including an increased risk of heart and lung disease. Surely it’s the duty of the government to ensure that all children can have access to dental care, not just those with affluent parents?

Related topics:BritainYorkshire PostNHSLabourNuffield TrustBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.