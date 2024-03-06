Britain needs to invest in the Royal Navy now more than ever - Yorkshire Post Letters
For centuries one of the most important roles of the Royal Navy has been protection of trade. This requires significant investment in warships so that the Senior Service might properly play its part in protecting freedom of navigation, particularly in maritime choke-points like the Red Sea.
Unlike fixed-wing combat aircraft, warships have great utility. Not only protection of UK trade – some 95 per cent by volume of which is carried in ships – but warships support Global Britain, foreign policy, diplomacy, trade missions, humanitarian work or disaster relief.
Deterrence of war, defence of our islands and 14 UK Overseas Territories and the ability to fight and win, if necessary, are vital roles of Royal Navy ships deployed worldwide.
A ship can only be in one place at one time. The seas and vast oceans cover some 70 per cent of the globe’s surface. No government this century has invested sufficiently in the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines or the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.
More sailors and marines are required now, more warships and more naval aircraft too. Expensive business but today, more so than in the lives of most Britons, the world and UK trade, perhaps our way of life, are threatened.
Defence – the Royal Navy in particular – must be addressed by those seeking office in the forthcoming general election.
Everyone can help right now. Most who wore a blue suit or ‘green lid’ had a marvellous time while serving our country. Encourage young men and women to do the same today – it’s a great career.
