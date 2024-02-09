Patrick Mercer in The YP (27/01/24) asks a pertinent question: where would a Trump administration leave the UK when it comes to Ukraine, I suggest deeply worried and out on a limb? Ukraine could be out on a long limb shafted by Trump or Biden and Europeans.

Have you noticed on TV news and current affairs items, rising concern on the possibility of a Donald Trump win in November, BBC, SKY TV News, Guardian. ITV News, no efforts at even minimal journalistic integrity. no surprise?

Cast your minds back to 2020 and Sky News’ US election coverage. Samuels, Austin, Botting and Burley might as well have had badges 'Biden for President’.

Former US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. PIC: Niall Carson/PA Wire

One occasion I recall was Samuels allowing a Democratic party spokesman a long anti-Trump rant with no questions or interruptions. It might be wise for Labour politicians to hold back on personal attacks on Donald Trump, if elected it will be the decision of US voters, nothing gained by angering a President not naturally well disposed towards you. Not what a new Labour government would want.

A couple of weeks ago an embittered Remainer, in a YP letter echoed the Belgian Prime Minister, that Europe has no need for fear if Donald Trump cuts back on or pulls the US out of NATO. He says that Europe has two major powers with some hard power: the UK and France.

France under Macron has long tried to have a European military, naturally French led to replace the US in NATO. Trump was/is angered by the Germans attitude towards spending and security, not making the agreed NATO commitment of 2 per cent spending.

He made this crystal clear to Merkel, the German woman did not like it but got the message. France/Europe can never match US hard power, to think otherwise is an illusion.

To answer a question where would Ukraine be left, heed the recent comments of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, that European politicians are fed up with Ukraine.

With her background such is no surprise, how many in Europe agree with her?

Why no mass demonstrations in protest over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Russia ruled by a former KGB high ranker Vladimer Putin?

How many of those turning out to protest over Israel and Gaza back Putin, very many I suggest?