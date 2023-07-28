All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Calderdale Royal Hospital redevelopment hold-up down to Treasury refusal to give go ahead - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jenny Shepherd, Unity Street, Hebden Bridge.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

The YP reports on Calderdale Royal Hospital redevelopment (July 15 and 17) omit the significant delay to construction caused by HM Treasury’s protracted refusal to give the go ahead until the hospital’s PFI contract is brought into line with policy on the investment of public money into PFI projects.

The revised timeline for construction that hospital trust directors presented to the Councillors’ watchdog committee last week show a two year delay, compared to the schedule in the Outline Business Case that the trust outlined back in March 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At that time, the hospital trust expected Outline Business Case approval from NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care in time for construction of the multi-storey car park to start in 2022, with completion in 2023.

Most Popular
Artist's impressions of how parts of the new Calderdale Royal Hospital buildings will look.Artist's impressions of how parts of the new Calderdale Royal Hospital buildings will look.
Artist's impressions of how parts of the new Calderdale Royal Hospital buildings will look.

The trust also expected to complete and submit the Full Business Case for the CRH redevelopment in 2023, with construction starting on the new hospital wards, A&E and children’s A&E the same year and finishing in 2025.

But the other week Anna Basford, the trust’s Director of Transformation, told Councillors that - on the assumption Treasury approval would soon be given - construction on the multi-storey carpark and learning centre would only start this autumn - a year late. This is estimated to take 12 months.

During that time, the trust will develop timelines in more detail for construction of the new clinical buildings, for inclusion in the Full Business Case. This too will require approval from NHSE, DHSC & HM Treasury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stuart Baron, the trust’s associate finance director, told Councillors that after the 12 months work on the multi-storey car park and learning centre is done, (around the end of 2024), they "will look to start clinical works taking 2.5 years on the cleared site." Which by my calculation, takes completion up to mid 2027.

Related topics:Calderdale Royal HospitalHebden BridgeYorkshire Post