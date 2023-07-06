Car boot and outdoor markets can provide value in cost of living crisis - Yorkshire Post Letters

The value of car boot and outdoor markets is underestimated.

As well as seeking out a real bargain which is of more important these days due to these challenging times, with the cost of living crisis, there is the social aspect by meeting friends to have a chat over a tea or coffee along with a breakfast or bap at the excellent value catering units, compared to retail park branded coffee and fast food shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We Yorkshire folks like to look for a bargain, which lifts our spirits, until a few days later you ask yourself, do I really need this item?

'The value of car boot and outdoor markets is underestimated.'

At sites like Skirlington, Otley, Wetherby and Strawberry Fields there are hundreds of stalls to get that bargain.

After you have acquired a few items this way, and looked in the attic or shed, rather than taking it to the household recycling centre, why not pay £15 and have a stall at a car boot sale and earn a few pounds towards the next holiday.