Car boot and outdoor markets can provide value in cost of living crisis - Yorkshire Post Letters

The value of car boot and outdoor markets is underestimated.
As well as seeking out a real bargain which is of more important these days due to these challenging times, with the cost of living crisis, there is the social aspect by meeting friends to have a chat over a tea or coffee along with a breakfast or bap at the excellent value catering units, compared to retail park branded coffee and fast food shops.
We Yorkshire folks like to look for a bargain, which lifts our spirits, until a few days later you ask yourself, do I really need this item?
At sites like Skirlington, Otley, Wetherby and Strawberry Fields there are hundreds of stalls to get that bargain.
After you have acquired a few items this way, and looked in the attic or shed, rather than taking it to the household recycling centre, why not pay £15 and have a stall at a car boot sale and earn a few pounds towards the next holiday.
What a great day out even during a cold spring day.