Charles Mills has done a great job with the Great Yorkshire Show - Yorkshire Post Letters

I agree with the sentiment of Great Yorkshire Showground Director, Charles Mills, about the buzz in activity from farmers and their livestock during the long hours of preparation to staging the very best and arguably the largest agricultural show in the Great Britain, and I would agree with him, which is rightly highlighted in the Yorkshire Post editorial, that organising the Great Yorkshire Show is better than playing in a cricket match for Yorkshire.

The only person who would disagree with this statement is cricket umpire Dickie Bird (The Yorkshire Post, September 23).

It will of course be strange for Charles Mills to be on the other side of the fence again.

Great Yorkshire Show director Charles Mills on his farm at Appleton Roebuck, near York. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He is a people's person who puts you at ease, and has been a great ambassador to the Yorkshire Agricultural Society in both promoting and organising the Great Yorkshire Show for nearly a decade.

To many organising the Great Yorkshire Show would be daunting and stressful, but the life long skills as a farmer and organiser and by getting a good team of people on his side, it wouldn't have been difficult for Charles Mills. He makes the job look relatively easy.

I was fortunate to meet Charles Mills in 2018 and we discussed tree planting on the Great Yorkshire Showground estate and I could feel the enthusiasm and passion in him to ensure that the Great Yorkshire Show would retain its title at the top of the agricultural show league table.

This is something that he is proud of as he is a true believer in what the Yorkshire Agricultural Society is trying to achieve.

His skills in persuading leading industry bosses connected with agriculture, whether it is in livestock or arable food production or processing, the National President of the National Farmers Union Minnette Batters, government ministers along with senior members of the Royal Family to visit the show are second to none. They see it as a privilege to attend this great show.