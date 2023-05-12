All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Children should be taught the truth about the monarchy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gareth Robson, Kent House Road, Beckenham.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 12th May 2023, 11:45 BST

I was delighted to read the letter from Malcolm Naylor which you so admirably published today (The Y, May 10), and I write to express my support for his views.

I particularly approve of his suggestion that schools be obliged to tell the truth about our constitution and the stranglehold which the monarch has over the workings of our governance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Every non-royal child should know that Britain is one of a smallish list of countries where one can only become head of state if one has the right ancestors - whilst our American, Irish, French, German etc counterparts are not thus barred.

Most Popular
The Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla, King Charles III and Baroness Patricia Scotland in the Royal Box viewing the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle. PIC: Yui Mok/PA WireThe Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla, King Charles III and Baroness Patricia Scotland in the Royal Box viewing the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla, King Charles III and Baroness Patricia Scotland in the Royal Box viewing the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Eventually, perhaps, we might see an increase in the proportion of the electorate calling for an elected head of state (with a clause limiting candidates to those who have genuinely added to society and banning previous holders of high political office).

In the meantime, too many of his majesty's subjects are caught in a form of Stockholm Syndrome.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostBritainAmerican