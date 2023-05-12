Children should be taught the truth about the monarchy - Yorkshire Post Letters

I was delighted to read the letter from Malcolm Naylor which you so admirably published today (The Y, May 10), and I write to express my support for his views.

I particularly approve of his suggestion that schools be obliged to tell the truth about our constitution and the stranglehold which the monarch has over the workings of our governance.

Every non-royal child should know that Britain is one of a smallish list of countries where one can only become head of state if one has the right ancestors - whilst our American, Irish, French, German etc counterparts are not thus barred.

The Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla, King Charles III and Baroness Patricia Scotland in the Royal Box viewing the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Eventually, perhaps, we might see an increase in the proportion of the electorate calling for an elected head of state (with a clause limiting candidates to those who have genuinely added to society and banning previous holders of high political office).