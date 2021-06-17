Christian Eriksen and health of footballers – Yorkshire Post Letters

Footblaler Christian Erikesen during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland.

THIS weekend we have witnessed another example of a competitor on a sporting event suffering a medical emergency.

Fortunately it appears that, in the case of Christian Eriksen, the outcome has not been fatal.

This event highlights what has been an issue in many sporting activities, namely the effect on the long-term health of those who take part.

Messages to soccer player Christian Eriksen written on the wall at Football Village in Copenhagen.

Understandably the sportsmen and women who take part at the highest level are skilled and determined competitors.

We would like to see them reach the end of their active careers as examples of good physical and mental health and an inspiration to their supporters. In too many cases, they have suffered from years of overstressing their bodies, with the result that their health is prematurely wrecked.

The governing bodies of sports should act to make their games a better example to the community of entertaining and good natured physical activity, rather than all of the emphasis being on making money by winning whatever the consequences for the participants.