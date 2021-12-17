Christmas party criticism and fears unfounded – Yorkshire Post Letters

WELL, thank God at least some Tories had the sense to hold Christmas parties last year. I was beginning to think that the Conservative party had been completely taken over by lockdown fanatics.

Clearly those Tories who partied had no fear of Covid. They had no fear. Why is that? Some will ascribe their partying to hypocrisy. But I think that, like a large number of other people in the country, the party goers looked at the output of the official fear factory and decided it was drivel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearly many people were not prepared to accept ridiculous, and inhumane, government restrictions. In fact many people pretended to obey the rules, but actually didn’t.

MPs announcing the result of a vote for Coronavirus regulations, in the House of Commons in London, as MPs have voted 369 to 126, majority 243, to approve the mandatory use of Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and large venues in England.

So, thank you to those Tories who partied last Christmas for demonstrating that the hysteria about Covid is over the top. But those Tories – and it appears most Labour and Lib Dems – who exhibit the most grotesque, un-British, “papers please”, curtain-twitching authoritarianism, should be condemned.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Oark, Selby.

Before the Conservative Party hierarchy decide enough is enough and that Boris Johnson must go, they should pause and reflect. There is no obvious replacement waiting in the wings, with the intelligence, personality to ensure the electorate keep voting Conservative.

Such is politics, were Boris Johnson to ensure council tax, energy bills, petrol and beer prices do not increase any further while he remains in office, tens of millions will happily excuse all indiscretions.

A person's NHS COVID domestic Pass is displayed on a smartphone screen within the NHS App, as new restrictions will come into force to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

From: Paul Carr, Outwood.

IT is difficult to disagree with any of Andrew Vine’s assessment of Prime Minister Johnson (The Yorkshire Post, December 14).

What is less easy to understand, given Johnson’s track record of self-entitlement, self-seeking and dishonesty, is why were the electorate in “Red Wall” seats persuaded to elect him?

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

BORIS Johnson won the vote on taking measures to protect us from the new strain of Covid but with Labour’s help.

Does this mean that rebel Tory MPs are quite happy to see bodies piled high and the NHS overwhelmed again just so they can jet off and enjoy their Christmas parties?