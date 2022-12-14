News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Civil Service calling for Christmas parties to be renamed is discrimination: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

By YP Letters
3 minutes ago

Apparently the Civil Service has told its staff to call any Christmas parties festive celebrations to avoid offending or excluding people of other faiths and to avoid having alcohol to keep the non-drinkers happy.

Contrary to popular opinion we are one of the most tolerant countries in the world and allow people of all faiths, creeds and cultures who live here to celebrate their various festivals without any hindrance and even facilitate and attend these celebrations.

Hide Ad

So how dare the Civil Service, or for that matter anybody else, have the temerity to tell us what we can and can’t do during our religious and national celebrations.

Most Popular
It has been reported civil servants are being asked to call Christmas parties 'festive celebrations'
Hide Ad

I believe it’s called discrimination.

Merry Christmas everyone!

Civil ServiceYorkshire Post