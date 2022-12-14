Civil Service calling for Christmas parties to be renamed is discrimination: Yorkshire Post Letters

Apparently the Civil Service has told its staff to call any Christmas parties festive celebrations to avoid offending or excluding people of other faiths and to avoid having alcohol to keep the non-drinkers happy.
Contrary to popular opinion we are one of the most tolerant countries in the world and allow people of all faiths, creeds and cultures who live here to celebrate their various festivals without any hindrance and even facilitate and attend these celebrations.
So how dare the Civil Service, or for that matter anybody else, have the temerity to tell us what we can and can’t do during our religious and national celebrations.
I believe it’s called discrimination.
Merry Christmas everyone!