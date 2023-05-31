Climate and Ecology Bill points the way forward in tackling climate emergency - Yorkshire Post Letters

In her opinion piece (May 17), Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake set out why she has introduced the new Climate and Ecology Bill to Parliament.

The CE Bill calls for much stronger targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and for reversing nature loss. More detail is given on the Zero Hour website.

It is especially significant that the CE Bill outlines a framework likely to be effective in meeting both its core aims.

The Climate and Ecology Bill introduced by Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake is the way forward. PIC: Scott Merrylees

The existing Climate Change Act puts a dangerous degree of faith in impressive sounding but nevertheless highly speculative technologies. These are relied upon to perform well once billions of pounds of investment is put into them.

In contrast, the CE Bill would require rapid emissions cuts, starting now, together with a credible framework to achieve that. This urgency and the targets for restoring nature would drive a greater emphasis on solutions such as tree-planting, sustainable farming and protecting peatlands.

Such activities should always have been better recognised as an essential part of our economy, rather than left largely to undervalued farmers and conservation volunteers.

