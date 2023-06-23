Closing the Westminster bars could help achieve better output from Parliament - Yorkshire Post Letters

The bars, which are funded by taxpayers, within the estate of the Houses of Parliament, are an unnecessary luxury for the benefit of our MPs and members of the House of Lords and their guests.

The culture of lunchtime drinking by those in work is a rarity and is it any wonder why the decision making process takes so long?

If the bars were not there, maybe the 'output' and efficiency in the Houses of Parliament would be increased, with the combined members of 1,450 (650 MP's and 800 + members in the House of Lords, and growing, due to ex prime ministers putting forward names of the 'cronies' who have helped them whilst they were in office).

The Union flag at the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Baring in mind, these government officials, from the army of special advisers, to press officers were highly paid for doing their job.

Prices of drinks may be competitive with pubs in London, but staffing them is expensive.

With the cost of living affecting everyone, how can MPs justify having bars at their place of work?

There are very few bars and social clubs attached to private companies like BP and other plc companies these days, there for the benefit of their workers, so why should MP's have this luxury, when there are so many pubs like Stephen's Tavern, Two Chairman and the Speaker, which are all a short walking distance from the Houses of Parliament?

Finally MPs shouldn't break for their long summer recesses until all the business which was agreed with King Charles at the State opening of the Houses of Parliament is completed.

MPs need to modernise with the rest of the population, and the Houses of Parliament should be run more like a business, with proper targets and objectives for them to achieve.

Closing the bars in the Houses of Parliament could be the first step in achieving better output in Parliament.

