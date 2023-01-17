Closure of Harewood House bird garden is sad but the correct decision - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Margarita and Michael McGowan, Leeds.

The news of the closure of the bird garden on the Harewood estate (The Yorkshire Post, January 11) is both a matter of great sadness and a correct decision in the interest of the care of its birds.

It is also an occasion for celebration and pride that the bird garden has provided so much pleasure over the years for visitors, especially young people.

The Harewood bird garden has a proud history of protecting and promoting our rich heritage of bird life and respect and admiration for such a wonderful species.

A bird keeper with a pink macaw at the bird garden at Harewood House near Leeds. PIC: Tony Johnson

In Yorkshire we have been privileged to enjoy the almost daily presence of the wonderful red kite with its gentle glide and forked tail for more than 20 years because of its introduction at the Harewood estate.

The kite, which was widespread until the 18th century had been driven to near extinction and confined to the hills of central Wales, is today a familiar sight far beyond Harewood even as far as Leeds and Harrogate.

