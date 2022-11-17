Closure of swimming pool on Skircoat Road in Halifax lets down residents - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

I can understand the economic reason for the closure of Halifax swimming pool in Skircoat Road, but senior councillors on Calderdale Council have let residents down big time by putting the new combined swimming pool and leisure centre on ice, but for how long?

Councillor Steven Leigh is right to say that Calderdale council should hold back on demolition of the old swimming pool and look at all options available, The Yorkshire Post, November 10, 2022.

Fitness and exercise are important these days as generally speaking the population becomes more obese due to the modern sedantry lifestyle at both work, where more are desk bound compared to doing manual work, and at home as most would rather stream television programmes or play games on their 65 inch mini cinema screen in the home.

There are private commercial swimming pools available located in the Calderdale and Bradford area but not everyone can afford the monthly membership fees.

How can they justify not having a public swimming pool and leisure centre in a town of over 88,000 residents?