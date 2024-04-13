Colin Graves impressed Yorkshire CCC members with turnaround ambitions - Yorkshire Post Letters

I read the Yorkshire Post’s front page article on April 5 (‘MPs vow to keep eye on cricket club on equality’) on my way to Headingley to attend the members' forum hosted by Colin Graves the Chairman of YCCC at which he was to detail the present financial situation at Yorkshire following the damage done by the Azeem Rafiq debacle.

It is disappointing, to say the least, when the YP insists on plastering its front page with any bad news on Yorkshire cricket. If you had waited for the factual report on the forum from Chris Waters, your excellent cricket reporter, you would have seen details of the tremendous work done by Colin Graves and his new board members to rescue the club from the dire situation he inherited from the previous Chairman.

No doubt you will obtain details of the agenda, financial reports and auditor's report which are now available and show that the Board now comprises individuals who have been extremely successful in their own business lives and are more interested in putting money into the club rather than disposing, irresponsibly, of the income brought in from sponsors, members attracted by the on- field work of the young team.

Colin Graves, left, met with members at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Colin Graves and the new board are determined to ensure that they will not be deterred from their pledge that their sole aim is to restore the first class reputation in which the club has been regarded throughout the cricketing world. The details put forward by Colin at the forum neeting ,with the solid support shown from HSBC, the club's bankers, the auditor's recognition of plans in hand to enable the club to continue as a 'going concern', plus the quality and business experience of the new board members were well received by all present.

Colin's determination to draw a line under the Rafiq saga which has left the Club with a massive task to repair the financial debt incurred, and move forward with the backing of the new President, Jane Powell, former captain of cricket at Yorkshire and England, a highly qualified coach who has coached worldwide. She impressed the Members of Wombwell Cricket Lovers recently with her dedication to the sport and determination to make the game even more widely inclusive across communities and ethnic backgrounds.

The list of applicants for board membership or members' committee officials at the forthcoming AGM have all been successful in their chosen careers either with their own business or as CEOs of public companies mainly on the financial side and with major contributions to promoting The Hundred Club , and within the ECB.

The wealth of skills and experience available to the chairman should give confidence to potential investors, sponsors and their bankers that YCCC , with a firm control of finances should be able to make steady progress in restoring its rightful place as a major contender for achievements on and off the field.