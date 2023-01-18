From: John Wrathmell, Member of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, York.

The recruitment process for the Chair of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is getting underway. So what qualities will applicants need?

Just a year ago the Club was on the brink of bankruptcy due to proven racism, leading to the flight of sponsors and suspension of international cricket at Headingley. Putting the Club on a sound financial footing will therefore need the significant progress made over the last year to continue – rooting out the culture which allowed racism and making the Club more inclusive.

That will attract sponsors and Members, reassure the Cricket authorities, and bring more talent to the Club.

Colin Graves is the former Chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club. PIC: Simon Cooper/PA Wire.

