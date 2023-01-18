The recruitment process for the Chair of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is getting underway. So what qualities will applicants need?
Just a year ago the Club was on the brink of bankruptcy due to proven racism, leading to the flight of sponsors and suspension of international cricket at Headingley. Putting the Club on a sound financial footing will therefore need the significant progress made over the last year to continue – rooting out the culture which allowed racism and making the Club more inclusive.
That will attract sponsors and Members, reassure the Cricket authorities, and bring more talent to the Club.
Colin Graves says he is eager to apply for the role. My advice, to give himself a chance in the process, would be for him to consider what went wrong with the culture when he was Chair before, and how he would approach it differently this time.