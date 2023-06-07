Community orchards like the one in Reeth can be an extension of food banks - Yorkshire Post Letters

It inspires me to read about the Reeth Community Orchard, The Yorkshire Post, June 3, 2023.

What a great way of getting exercise, with like minded volunteers, and creating a planting bearing top fruits, like apples and pears, which will benefit all in the community in the autumn.

The blossoms, with its nectar, will attract bees, and thus honey, as well as attracting other insects.

The Reeth Community Orchard. PIC: Simon Hulme

The hard work starts with clearing the site of invasive vegetation, like nettles, docks and thistles before planting fruit trees, with the benefits of selecting varieties of apples which you won't normally find in supermarkets which will give distinctive flavours of both sweetness and tanginess.

To maximise water retention for potential bigger fruit, then a deep layer of mulch of either garden compost or shredded bark will do the trick.

Advice can be sought either on the internet, or visit the Royal Horticultural Society's northern garden at Harlow Carr for advice from their highly skilled gardener's.

Grants for starting orchard projects can be obtained from The Tree Council.

Councils should help and encourage such projects, by giving guidance in applying for grants, along with some match funding to kick start 'Community Orchards', and these could be an extension to food banks.