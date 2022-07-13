Conservative leadership contenders need to be questioned on pensions - Yorkshire Post Letters

There are currently about 11 MPs jockeying for position in the race to become Boris Johnson’s replacement.

One for each million of the Old Age Pensioners in the UK.

To my knowledge, no candidate in the interviews I have seen/heard, have been asked what their policy towards the Old Age Pensioners in our society would be.

Conservative leadership candidates need to be questioned about pensions, this reader says. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Those of us in receipt of the Old Age Pension know only too well how the abandonment of the triple-lock last time we were reviewed, and affecting us.

The UK, much to its shame, has the lowest OAP in the Western world.

It doesn’t really matter who gets the top job.