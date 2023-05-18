Conservative politicians don’t appreciate challenges faced by nurses - Yorkshire Post Letters

Not for the first time The Yorkshire Post reveals details on the NHS and nurses that the Conservatives will not like.

Thomas Barrett (14/05/23) writes on how nurses at Harrogate District Hospital have 'sold back' accumulated days of annual leave to ease financial stress and worries.

Think on this nurses, whom so many of us were applauding during the Covid lockdowns, now have to sell off leave days. Ask why and look no further than the trio of Barclay, Hunt and swimming pool Sunak.

NHS workers and supporters gather outside Downing Street to protest last year. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Not one of this trio will be hard hit again by the recent interest rate rise, none of them, or any Conservative MP will be worried over mortgage repayment or rental increases, won’t be needing to visit a food bank, no need to choose to eat or heat, no need to worry over energy costs.

To say they understand how so many feel is in my opinion a lie, clearly after so long in power and the arrogance going with it they assume they can spin out of any problems, assuming voters cannot see through them. Expect big 'bribes', hand outs in the next Budget.

More than once recently to their great credit YP writers highlighted what the Conservative government has done to those among us least able to cope, so many more using food banks, many nurses among them, the single mother and children hungry and cold, even with food bank help, the elderly couple scared to turn on heat.

Ask your local Conservative MP if he/she has any such problems, ask him/her when did he/ her last visit an NHS ward? Ask your Conservative MP how very wealthy MPs such as Hunt, Sunak and Barclay can grasp how many needy and financially distressed voters feel, you will wait a long time for an answer.