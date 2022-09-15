I could not disagree more with Gareth Robson's comments regarding the Monarchy and our constitution.

The 'safeguard' of constitutional Monarchy is that it provides us with a Head of State who is detached from party politics and around whom the whole nation, including people of diverse political stripes, can unite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A president on the other hand, is necessarily a party political figure, however hard he or she tries to represent the whole nation.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Furthermore the Monarchy essentially costs us nothing because the Sovereign Grant is dwarfed by income from the Crown Estate which goes straight to the Exchequer.

If one looks around the world, it's difficult to find a presidential system one can actually admire. Yet our late Queen Elizabeth II was admired the world over.

Election doesn't guarantee quality, it only guarantees sackability, if one is lucky and a president doesn't try to rig an election or electoral system in his or her favour.

A written constitution would be a nightmare. It might guarantee things which are relevant today but not in fifty or a hundred years time.