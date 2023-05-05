Coronation celebrations are a reminder of how far Leeds' transport network has fallen - Yorkshire Post Letters

For George V's Coronation, Leeds paraded a beautifully illuminated tram (TYP, May 1). There's no such prospect for King Charles III's.

In 1953, from their HQ in what is now the Malmaison Hotel and as part of their five star vision for the city's future, the Transport Department launched two prototype single decker trams.

During Coronation week, painted in royal purple, they roamed the city and were free to use. In October, the city's myopic Transport Committee closed the number 14 tram service from Half Mile Lane to Corn Exchange.

'Hopefully, King Charles and the rest of us will live to see some long-promised and too-long-denied improvements to Leeds' public transport network'. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

This heralded the city's steady decline into transport mediocrity and was accelerated in a race to the bottom by 1980s deregulation and the failure of the city's MPs to respond.

Hopefully, King Charles and the rest of us will live to see some long-promised and too-long-denied improvements.

Keith Jowett, Woodland Rise, Silkstone Common, Barnsley.

The forthcoming coronation of King Charles III has brought back memories of the last coronation procession, which I was fortunate to witness from a vantage point outside Buckingham Palace. Despite the rain, the passing carriages on their way to the Abbey each received a cheer. Obviously the biggest cheer was for Queen Elizabeth’s carriage. However, the next biggest cheer was for the carriage of Queen Salote of Tonga as she ignored the falling rain, choosing to ride in an open carriage. Another memory was seeing newspaper billboards proclaiming “Everest Conquered”.

Dave Croucher, Pinfold Gardens, Doncaster.

Why do the newspapers keep giving the ginger whinger from America a platform to tear into the Royal Family. I'm sure he has been treated very badly all his life, it must have been awful getting everything you want all your life.

If you stop wasting ink putting him and his wife in the papers, he will soon run out of people to sue, he is making more money being a professional suer, than he could ever make working for a living.

We don't want to know about him and his life in America, we don't care.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

Harry Windsor is negotiating terms for him to attend the coronation. He should be simply informed, as no longer, by choice, a "working royal", he himself is responsible for any costs involved, not the British taxpayer.

Rory Mulvihill, Palmes Close, Naburn, York.

I note with some excitement that the Pope has given the King two fragments from the True Cross to mark his coronation. These were no doubt lifted from the same Depositario Vaticano Baldrickio which houses ‘stuff made by Jesus in his days in the carpentry shop: pipe racks, coffee tables, cake stands, book ends, crucifixes, nice cheese board, fruit bowls, waterproof sandals...’

Martin J Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.