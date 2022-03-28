Cost of living crisis; Labour has no plan too – Yorkshire Post Letters

ALL this adverse rhetoric against Chancellor Rishi Sunak in not doing enough to help ordinary people and business people during these troubled times leaves me in a quandary.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his disciples like Rachel Reeves (The Yorkshire Post, March 24) are yet again telling us the Tories aren’t doing enough.

Please, instead of criticising, tell us exactly what you would do and not what others should do.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

MOTORISTS are daily being ripped off as fuel prices continue to rise, bearing no comparison in the increase in wholesale costs.

So how does the Chancellor react? By deducting a miserly 5p per litre (Tom Richmond, Country Week, March 26).

In the meantime the Treasury, oil producers, petrol stations continue to rake in the cash, a constant smile on their faces having no thought whatsoever for their customers.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement has been widely criticsed.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IF Rishi Sunak spent a week on the Living Wage, he might realise why his Spring Statement was so inadequate.