Council needs to recognise the value of Pavers to York - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Laurence Beardmore, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, York.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

My colleagues and I at York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce all welcome the decision from Pavers to once again seek permission to invest in the region.

The company’s proposals will see 130 jobs created in York and represent a £19m expansion for the firm.

Given that bosses at Pavers were considering pulling out of York entirely following the previous administration at City of York Council‘s ill-judged decision to knock back its warehouse expansion plan at Northminster last November, the fresh move from Pavers shows that its commitment to the region remains undimmed.

'The decision from Pavers to once again seek permission to invest in the region is to be welcomed'. PIC: Gary Longbottom'The decision from Pavers to once again seek permission to invest in the region is to be welcomed'. PIC: Gary Longbottom
'The decision from Pavers to once again seek permission to invest in the region is to be welcomed'. PIC: Gary Longbottom

Pavers is a fast-growing business which produces more than £6m a year in value to York.

We would hope that the new administration at City of York Council would recognise Pavers has addressed previous concerns for its development and back its plans to bring wealth and prosperity to the city.

In doing so, the Labour-led council could set a powerful precedent that York is a vibrant and attractive place to do business.

