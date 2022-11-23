Council tax shouldn't be used to punish second home owners in North Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post Letters

It was very disappointing to read that North Yorkshire councillors have voted to impose a 100 per cent uplift of Council Tax on second-home owners across the county. Disregarding possible solutions to the shortage of affordable housing for local people in rural areas, this move is the wrong answer.

It is not designed to be a penal imposition on people who have a second home in the countryside and obviously put a much lighter demand on some of these services than people who live there full time. This move is a form of social engineering which is not worthy of a Conservative-controlled council and I am surprised that it is even legal.