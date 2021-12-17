Covid passports are not new; they also make sense – Yorkshire Post Letters

I DO not understand the objections being voiced by politicians to the introduction of so-called “Covid passports” for entry into certain venues and activities when the infection rate from the Omicron variant is soaring, and UK deaths from Covid are heading towards the 150,000 mark (The Yorkshire Post, December 15).

Talk of a “Nazi regime” and “tyrannical” government policies is alarmist and ridiculous.

Many of the objectors aren’t old enough to remember a time when you had to have a list as long as your arm (appropriately) showing all the inoculations and vaccinations that you were required to have just to go on holiday.

A person's NHS COVID domestic Pass is displayed on a smartphone screen within the NHS App, as new restrictions will come into force to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus

Before I set off for my first period of volunteer work in Africa in 1970, I had to have documentation showing that I had been vaccinated/inoculated against tuberculosis, cholera, diphtheria, polio, smallpox, typhoid & paratyphoid, tetanus, and yellow fever.

Later trips required the addition of measles, German measles, mumps and meningitis. I still have the list in my original passport.

The traveller back then was a walking laboratory – but those were the requirements for travel to certain countries and you had no choice but to have the required protection if you wanted to go there.

No-one objected, it’s just how it was 50 years ago.

MPs announcing the result of a vote for Coronavirus regulations, in the House of Commons in London, as MPs have voted 369 to 126, majority 243, to approve the mandatory use of Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and large venues in England.

Most of today’s objectors weren’t even born and possibly might never have been if some of those diseases had been allowed to run rampant.

From: Robert A Binns, Oakworth, Keighley.

NOW the House of Commons has voted on the Plan B restrictions, announced by the Prime Minister, on Tuesday, and it is rumoured the Plan C and D are in the pipeline, can someone any of your readers enlighten me as to what Plan A was?

As a daily reader of The Yorkshire Post, this seems to have completely passed me by. I assume that the plan was to cross all fingers and toes, buy new lucky heather and a rabbit’s foot and hope for the best and a Christmas that would be significantly better the 2020.

A woman wearing a face mask passes hundreds of people in a queue at a vaccination centre as the coronavirus booster vaccination programme is ramped up to an unprecedented pace of delivery, with every eligible adult in England being offered a top-up injection by the end of December.

My faith in the competence of this Prime Minister and government diminishes day by day.