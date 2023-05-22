All Sections
Criticism that Yorkshire CCC’s board doesn’t attend games is plain wrong - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Stephen Vaughan, CEO of Yorkshire County Cricket Club.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 24th May 2023, 11:45 BST

Re Martin Butterworth's letter “Directors show little interest in county cricket” (May 19).

I write after being made aware of the letter referenced above. Rarely do I like to give incorrect stories about the club any oxygen, but this was a very pointed attack on the Board and its priorities and that is simply wrong and needs addressing.

Firstly, we are currently at a critical point in the future of Yorkshire County Cricket Club which is involving a considerable amount of the Board's time and attention, and its focus is rightly on helping to secure the financial security of the Club.

A general view of Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Headingley Stadium in Leeds. PIC: Peter Powell/PA WireA general view of Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Headingley Stadium in Leeds. PIC: Peter Powell/PA Wire
It is also important to remember that – after everything that has happened around YCCC over the past few years – we are at a different point in its evolution. This Board has been specifically selected for its expertise and experience to take the Club forward in regard to its policies and processes. This is normal practice and, as such, a number of the Board are not here for their views on first class cricket.

Having said that, the claim that the Board does not have cricket fans or does not attend games is just plain wrong. In 2023, there has been YCCC Board representation at every game Yorkshire has played – not just at County Championship matches, but at matches played by the Northern Diamonds, our Second XI, and each team on our successful Pathways Programme.

The Board understands the importance of actively engaging with our members and supporters, and we make a concerted effort to be present and accessible during matches.

Our commitment to county cricket remains steadfast. We understand the profound impact that cricket has on our community, and we are determined to nurture the sport at all levels as part of our ongoing ambition to be an inclusive, welcoming and successful Club both on and off the field.

