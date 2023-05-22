Criticism that Yorkshire CCC’s board doesn’t attend games is plain wrong - Yorkshire Post Letters

Re Martin Butterworth's letter “Directors show little interest in county cricket” (May 19).

I write after being made aware of the letter referenced above. Rarely do I like to give incorrect stories about the club any oxygen, but this was a very pointed attack on the Board and its priorities and that is simply wrong and needs addressing.

Firstly, we are currently at a critical point in the future of Yorkshire County Cricket Club which is involving a considerable amount of the Board's time and attention, and its focus is rightly on helping to secure the financial security of the Club.

A general view of Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Headingley Stadium in Leeds. PIC: Peter Powell/PA Wire

It is also important to remember that – after everything that has happened around YCCC over the past few years – we are at a different point in its evolution. This Board has been specifically selected for its expertise and experience to take the Club forward in regard to its policies and processes. This is normal practice and, as such, a number of the Board are not here for their views on first class cricket.

Having said that, the claim that the Board does not have cricket fans or does not attend games is just plain wrong. In 2023, there has been YCCC Board representation at every game Yorkshire has played – not just at County Championship matches, but at matches played by the Northern Diamonds, our Second XI, and each team on our successful Pathways Programme.

The Board understands the importance of actively engaging with our members and supporters, and we make a concerted effort to be present and accessible during matches.

