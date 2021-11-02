CSE legacy of child sex abuse reveals Bradford’s weak leadership – Yorkshire Post Letters

Susan Hinchcliffe is the leader of Bradford Council.

LOCAL MPs are calling for an independent inquiry to determine the scale of child sexual exploitation in Bradford (The Yorkshire Post, October 28 and 30), a stance that would seem to have widespread support in the city.

There is no doubt that this has been a huge issue for very many years, and one has to suspect that there is much to still come out of the woodwork.

Should a Rotherham-style inquiry be held into CSE abuse in Bradford?

When you consider that former Keighley MP Ann Cryer was raising such concerns over 20 years ago, and that abuse appears to still continue, with some perpetrators unknown, there is surely much yet to do.

How depressing, therefore, to read that Bradford Council’s Labour leader Susan Hinchcliffe is unwilling to order a local inquiry into child sexual exploitation. How poorly our once great city of Bradford continues to be served.

An inquiry similar to that led by Professor Alexis Jay in Rotherham should surely be at the top of everyone’s list.

From: Steve Wilson, Idle.

YOUR editorial (October 30) was a masterpiece exposing Kersten England, the ridiculously remunerated Bradford Council CEO, and her woeful sidekick Susan Hinchcliffe. Their sole concern is job preservation. And yet they still push us forward as a City of Culture.