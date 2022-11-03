I believe the cuts in public spending should start with the millions of pounds paid to the members of the House of Lords each and every year.

There are currently eight hundred Peers, Dukes, Marquesses, Earls, Viscounts and Barons being paid attendance expenses, including drinks, food and chauffeur costs, out of the public purse.

I appreciate that having a second chamber in the Houses of Parliament, to scrutinise the Government’s activities, is and has been of benefit since the thirteenth century.

The spending cuts should start in the House of Lords. PIC: Hannah McKay/PA Wire

However, today’s second chamber is overcrowded and in dire need of reform. Today’s taxpayers should not be footing the bill.

The House of Lords should be independent and self funded. Attendance should be classed as a public duty, without any of the current monetary advantages.

After all, the men and women in the House of Lords are all very successful people or have inherited their titles, and would suffer no hardship.