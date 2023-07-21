All Sections
Cutting funding for the Canal and River Trust﻿ lacks logic - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robert Booth, Longwood, Huddersfield.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

Heartbroken when I read the report in the Yorkshire Post (11/07) regarding the Government’s 40 per cent reduction in funding for the Canal and River Trust﻿ commencing in 2027.

I speak as a narrowboat owner of ten years experience of living on the water.

There must be thousands if not millions of people who enjoy the healthy benefits of the canals every year, walkers, runners, joggers, cyclists, ramblers, canoeists, dog walkers and above all the boaters themselves who pay an arm and a leg to be in the water.

The Ice Cream Tug Boat moored on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Skipton. PIC: Tony Johnson
The Ice Cream Tug Boat moored on the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Skipton. PIC: Tony Johnson

The canal system is a living and breathing monument to our industrial past, in which many people lost their lives when creating this magnificent object of creativity and civil engineering.

Being such an enormous structure it would be near impossible to police it for revenue from the public who delight and keep themselves healthy by using it to keep fit and reduce pressure on our beloved NHS.

This Government has no sense, no soul and above all no Idea of what is of benefit to the nation. They should be increasing the amount of funding to the Trust not reducing it.

The amount of money this Government wastes on countless other crackpot investments and ‘projects’ is beyond belief, upkeep of the canal system is a simple, logical and common sense for the enjoyment and well-being of the country.

I am now convinced that this totally out of touch, unelected ivory tower dwelling, Hooray Henry Government is now in meltdown, and past the point of no return and totally out of control.

