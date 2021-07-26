Cycling’s ‘lycra louts’ are not the next Mark Cavendish; they’re a threat to safety – Yorkshire Post Letters

Are too many riders trying to emulate record-equalling Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish?

FELLOW cyclists – ever wondered why so many other road users despise our very presence? No, I thought not: self-awareness is not your strong point.

Maybe it’s because some cyclists wake up sleeping residents with their shouting as they speed through quiet villages at 7am on a weekend morning. Maybe it’s because some ride 15 wide across the road, not allowing cars to pass.

Or speed along in a pack, heads down, hell-bent on shaving two minutes off a “PB” or impressing their mates, so they narrowly miss pedestrians and almost hit them or their dogs. Or sheep. All of whom have a perfect right to be there.

The behaviour of cyclists on Yorkshire's roads continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

Now call me old fashioned, but I’ve always believed the roads are safer if everyone has respect for other road users.

I believe the best thing about cycling in Yorkshire is the scenery, always worthy of a stop to breathe it all in. How you can do that when you’re on a mission, under the illusion that you’re the next Mark Cavendish, is beyond me.

A reality check: you aren’t the next Mark Cavendish, you’re just a lycra-clad amateur with too much money to spend on over-priced toys and clothing.

So calm down, fellow cyclists, and grow up a bit.

