Dame Sarah Gilbert's qualities show up our politicians - Yorkshire Post Letters

I HAVE just caught up with the Richard Dimbleby Lecture broadcast earlier this month.

Dame Sarah Gilbert spoke about the work to identify a Covid-19 vaccination.

She delivered her lecture clearly, without notes, verbal tics, or jargon. There was no bluster or blame. She gave credit to colleagues in the University, nationally and worldwide.

Dame Sarah Gilbert. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Dame Sarah was able to answer questions from the audience in the same way. She showed our politicians on all sides how to deliver an easily understood but complicated message with the assurance and credibility that is sadly lacking in so many current political statements.

Why isn’t this woman running the country?

From: David Craggs, Goldthorpe, Rotherham.

IT all comes down to how we define ‘a party’. All I’ve seen on my TV screen is a handful of people, who I believe work together, and hence have not been isolated from each other, laughing and joking whilst having a drink.

Did this constitute ‘a party’? Or is a party several people enjoying themselves whilst having a drink and a bite to eat?

Would those who have criticised what happened 12 months ago, Labour MPs and some of the public at large, have criticised so vehemently the staff of their local supermarket who, after closing time at 10pm, had a relaxing drink together before heading for home? My opinion, for what it’s worth, is that there are more important things to worry about. Please...let’s get our priorities right.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

LOOKS like the party may be over for Boris Johnson by reason of his own misdemenours (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, December 11). Of course, there will be another Tory to take his place and the Government will carry on. Shame there isn’t a credible Opposition to stir things up a bit.

From: Mike Baldwin, Sheffield.

BORIS Johnson has lost the trust of the nation in the middle of a pandemic, when trust is needed to save lives (The Yorkshire Post, December 13). He is unfit to be Prime Minister. He should resign.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.