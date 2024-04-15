Do we need more Labour and Conservative voices in York? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Why can’t we have more voices represented in our politics?

So, we have begun to see hustings held to grill the candidates putting themselves forward to be elected as Mayor of the York, and North Yorkshire Combined Authority. We have the same tired, proforma contest with loads of blokes and one lone, competent woman.

We know that the Labour Party already have two seats on the Combined Authority by virtue of having control of the City of York Council. The Conservative Party also has two seats by virtue of having control of North Yorkshire Council. Do we really need any more Labour or Conservative voices?

A voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at a polling station. PIC: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

What about Liberal Democrat voices or Green voices or Independent voices? Why can’t they have some representation in this new Combined Authority?

We are tired of this domination of our politics by Labour and Conservatives.

This is the consequence of the electoral system First Past The Post.

In a meaningful democracy, with a proportional voting system, people would be able to vote with their heart and then we might see a diverse range of views being represented when important decisions are made.

However, we don’t have PR so if we want to see change in our local and national politics individual voters need to vote smart.