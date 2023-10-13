All Sections
Do we need more wind farms in West Yorkshire when their efficacy is questionable? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: G Arthur Salmon, Adel, Leeds.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

I write to support your correspondent William Rees (The Yorkshire Post, October 2) in his view that the proposed huge wind farm at Walshaw Dean (The Yorkshire Post, September 26) is a ‘Heavy price to pay’ and, indeed, I would go further and prefix this with the adverb ‘too’.

Calderdale has already contributed more than its fair share to the national stock of wind farms that extend along the hills to the south, west and northwest of Todmorden, as well as on Ovenden Moor to the northwest of Halifax, all of which are conspicuous in many parts of the dale and its surrounding hills.

However, I wish to point out that a huge wind farm near Walshaw will affect a much wider area than just Calderdale and Hebden Bridge. The turbines will be on the hills that separate Calderdale from the Upper Worth and Aire valleys and will dominate in the popular Bronte touristic Country. They are also likely to be prominent further to the north on Rombald’s and Ilkley Moors.

Todmorden Moor Wind Farm, near Bacup.Todmorden Moor Wind Farm, near Bacup.
I would also like to question whether a wind farm such as this, that will undoubtedly have a serious impact on the landscape, will contribute to reducing our carbon footprint over its lifetime in view of the footprints associated with its building, its connection to the National Grid and that of storing its energy for use in periods of low demand or when the wind doesn’t blow.

