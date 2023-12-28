Does an incoming Labour government want to become associated with Brexit failure? - Yorkshire Post Letters

New Confederation of British Industry chief Rupert Soames says business and government must work together after “a decade of disruption and distraction” (Churchill’s grandson to be CBI president, The Yorkshire Post, December 6).

I imagine he really means a likely Labour government…not Rishi Sunak’s lame duck administration. Some of the problems Mr Soames points to – such as Covid and inflation – weren’t the direct fault of the Conservative government, although the consequences of how ministers reacted to them are a different matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the full blame for Brexit and its associated labour shortages can undoubtedly be laid at the government’s door.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gives a keynote speech marking the four-year anniversary of the 2019 election. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

Does an incoming Labour government want to become associated with this failure?

Because if Labour gains power next year and doesn’t do all it can to undo the damage of Brexit then it will share in the blame for further disruption for another decade-or-more.

Hopefully, an influential CBI led by Mr Soames will lobby Labour hard to revisit its flawed “Make Brexit Work” policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brexit’s not done with us. On the same day you reported Mr Soames’s appointment, manufacturers’ representative group Make UK reported that 90 per cent of businesses are still seeing post-Brexit trade with the EU27 disrupted.

This closely mirrors the November 18 findings of our parent body, European Movement UK (of which I’m national Vice Chair): 94 per cent of firms report having been adversely impacted by our leaving the European Single Market and Customs Union.