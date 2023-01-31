Dogs and cats shouldn’t be kept as pets as they aren't compatible with built-up areas - Yorkshire Post Letters

George Hornsey, Hornsea.

It is rare that I would agree with GP Taylor, January 25, on anything, but his article on the dangers arising from unscrupulous dog owners and their charges hits the sweet spot, but does not really address the situation

My family trained Sheepdogs and Sporting Dogs and some have been involved in assistance dogs of many kinds. All these animals when properly trained are an asset to their owners, essential to their work and wellbeing but why oh why do we need to have dogs beyond those doing essential work?

Why when I visit Saturday market in Beverley is it necessary that the place is full of dogs on stupid extending leads fixed to a shoulder harness which afford no control of the animal and provide trip hazards for anyone unwary or infirm whilst the animals without proper restraint urinate on every shop front, seat or other available items.

A photo of a pet cat and a pet dog. PIC: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos.

In recent times the tables and chairs for outside dining seem quite an attraction. If one bothers to look, most of the shop front/doorways are stained and rotten from the effects of these animals.

It cannot be healthy particularly for our children and just how much does our council spend cleaning up and disposing of dog faeces? I am sure all town centres suffer the same issues and it should be stopped.

Beyond assistance dogs no one needs to take a dog shopping and all built up areas should be no go areas for dogs.

I am reliably advised that there are some 13 million pet dogs (excluding working dogs) in the UK with 33 per cent of homes having at least one and the last recorded year 50,000 strays were dealt with. Can one imagine the pile of toxic dog faeces our public services have to deal with each year?

If one considers the constant coverage regarding global warming, carbon emissions, poverty and child starvation and then looks at the local supermarket (assuming mine is typical) at least one complete aisle is taken for pet foods and products.

Just how much carbon saving could be made, how many other animals could be saved from slaughter and how many children properly fed if we dispensed with our national obsession with dogs (and cats) and their needs.

A very similar situation arises with cats, with some 12 million roaming free in the UK killing wildlife as is their want and being fed vast quantities of the world's fish.

Canada has the answer, no cat is allowed to run free and subject to a massive fine if not complied with.

One might assume that I am anti-domestic animals but that is not so. I was brought up with them but they were working animals and had a place and were happy. I object to humans owning animals for their own selfish reasons. Animals need space and purpose and that is not provided by dragging them around built up areas.

Robert Booth, Longwood, Huddersfield.

