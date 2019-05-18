Don’t blame Jeremy Corbyn for the Brexit debacle – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

JEREMY Corbyn may be a poor politician, but blaming him for the Brexit debacle is an act of desperation (The Yorkshire Post, May 13). Some Conservatives will blame anyone but themselves.

The Conservatives are entirely at fault. First a complacently- fought Remain campaign and then a rush into negotiations without the Government first deciding what Britain should aim for.

Theresa May hasn’t been helped by inadequate ministers like Boris Johnson and David Davis. I say that regretfully as I once thought David Davis might have been a good Conservative leader. The EU is like a swamp with a great risk of leaving boots behind in the mire. Getting out would never be easy, despite the naive claims of some politicians.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

NICK Martinek (The Yorkshire Post, May 14) bewails the prospect of a Corbyn government. Yet the consequences of the hard or no-deal Brexit that, he and other ardent Brexiteers yearn for, will increase this prospect. Just as the unions were a major factor in Margaret Thatcher’s victory in 1979, Brexiteers could be a defining factor in a Corbyn win.