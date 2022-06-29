Don Valley MP's optimism not enough to level up the North - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Doug Clark, Cononley.

By John Blow
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:45 pm

The MP for the Don Valley, Nick Fletcher, is an optimistic soul if nothing else.

He managed to fill an entire article (Power of positivity sweeping the North) with nothing but delusional slogans and made no mention of the cost-of-living crisis, rising inflation or the growing gap between rich and poor.

Crucially he makes no mention of the increasing difficulty of recruiting and retaining teachers, especially in deprived areas.

Nick Fletcher MP.

Education should be at the heart of ‘levelling up’, but Mr Fletcher barely mentions it.

I don’t hold out much hope that things are going to get any better while these are in Government.

