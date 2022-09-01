Doncaster Sheffield Airport would be a good base for an expanded air freight business - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Doncaster Sheffield airport is subject to operational problems it is interesting to note that Humberside airport, which carries fewer passengers, has no such issue.

This rather suggests that a change of ownership of Doncaster airport is the solution.

Humberside is owned by a professional aviation company; Doncaster is owned by a property company with aviation interests.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is under threat of closure.