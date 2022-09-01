News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster Sheffield Airport would be a good base for an expanded air freight business - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.

By YP Letters
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:45 am

While Doncaster Sheffield airport is subject to operational problems it is interesting to note that Humberside airport, which carries fewer passengers, has no such issue.

This rather suggests that a change of ownership of Doncaster airport is the solution.

Humberside is owned by a professional aviation company; Doncaster is owned by a property company with aviation interests.

Most Popular

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is under threat of closure.

Doncaster airport with its good links to the national transport infrastructure would be a good base for expanded air freight business but this is not apparent from the publicity of the owners.

SheffieldYorkshire Post