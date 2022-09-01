Doncaster Sheffield Airport would be a good base for an expanded air freight business - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.
While Doncaster Sheffield airport is subject to operational problems it is interesting to note that Humberside airport, which carries fewer passengers, has no such issue.
This rather suggests that a change of ownership of Doncaster airport is the solution.
Humberside is owned by a professional aviation company; Doncaster is owned by a property company with aviation interests.
Doncaster airport with its good links to the national transport infrastructure would be a good base for expanded air freight business but this is not apparent from the publicity of the owners.