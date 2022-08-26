Doncaster Sheffield is the best airport in the region and it should be expanded - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: MA Godfrey, Grosvenor Place, Beverley.
Yorkshire has the best airport in the country – Doncaster/Sheffield – and the worst – Leeds/Bradford – and (not quite in Yorkshire) the least used – Humberside.
Why not close Leeds/Bradford, expand Doncaster/Sheffield which is much better placed for good road and rail services and has perhaps the longest runway in the country, and use Humberside properly?
North Yorkshire could be better served by an expanded Teesside.
Leeds/Bradford, because of its location on one of the highest points, is so often closed in winter this could also reduce disruption, as well as eliminating an airport which is not fit for purpose. The land released is prime development land.