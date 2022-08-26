Doncaster Sheffield is the best airport in the region and it should be expanded - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire has the best airport in the country – Doncaster/Sheffield – and the worst – Leeds/Bradford – and (not quite in Yorkshire) the least used – Humberside.

Why not close Leeds/Bradford, expand Doncaster/Sheffield which is much better placed for good road and rail services and has perhaps the longest runway in the country, and use Humberside properly?

North Yorkshire could be better served by an expanded Teesside.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.