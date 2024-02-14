Don’t blame the NHS, parents should take responsibility for their children’s health - Yorkshire Post Letters

According to the recent report on the NHS’s care for our young children; the main concerns were: obesity; immunisation and dental treatment. However, all the condemning fingers were pointing at the NHS. It might surprise your readers, but hospitals don’t have children; parents do.

Parents make a lifestyle choice to have a family, so why shouldn’t they be responsible in a baby/child’s early life for the health of the youngest members of their family? All of the above mentioned, concerns should be within the ability of parents to prevent.

Normal baby/child food is pretty nutritious and with increasing variety, as the baby progresses; and we can all tell the grandparents to hide the sweets – if not the chocolate.

An NHS sign on a fence at a hospital. PIC: PA

Immunisation is wholly down to the parents. For all the adult reasons for not supporting vaccinations; we are responsible for preventing ‘preventable’ diseases affecting our children.

When they reach adulthood, they can make their own decisions on healthy living, for themselves.

Until then, parents should not indulge/inflict their prejudices on their sons and daughters.

Finally, dental care for infants is free. Acknowledging that we all will lose our ‘milk’ teeth; making sure that oral healthiness is promoted and gums and jaws are in the best condition possible for the new set of teeth that should last us for a lifetime, is what we owe our children – including regular check-ups at the Dentist.

Good, strong teeth are obviously linked to our diets and so, parents providing a healthy menu promotes oral health, particularly at an early age.

The NHS obligation on this aspect is to ensure that there are sufficient NHS dentists to look after the younger population; and for the parents not to miss the appointment.