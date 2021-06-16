Don’t let Harry and Meghan exploit Queen’s pet name with baby Lilibet – Yorkshire Post Letters

The Queen with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

SHOULD the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have used the Queen’s pet name “Lilibet” in naming their new daughter? Definitely not.

I have a nickname that only close family and friends use. It is Jinny – or Jin for short. I love it but would hate any of my family to use it as it is personal to me, not to be shared or exploited as I feel it is to be with this unthoughtful pair.

The Queen is linked to whatever they do now – whether she likes it or not. They have been complaining about the parenting skills of Charles and his parents, and then they name their daughter after someone they gave blame to.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.

It doesn’t make sense but, from a marketing ploy, it is brilliant. Will they stop at nothing for self-promotion? They should not be allowed to use their titles to promote books or talks. They have not earned them and should not use them for self-glorification.

You wonder what they will do next and then they do it. They should now just get on with their “fairytale” life and stop causing trouble for their family.

It beggars belief when Meghan goes on about the special bond between father and son. What happened to the bond with her father which now seems to be non-existent? Unbelievable!